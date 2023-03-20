The good and the bad in the latest climate report

THE BAD NEWS:
* The world has already warmed by 1.1C and warming is likely to exceed 1.5C this century under existing pledges
* Fossil fuel use is the overwhelming driver of warming and emissions are still rising, albeit at a slower pace
* Public and private cash for fossil fuels is still greater than for climate adaptation and mitigation
* Climate adaptation efforts are poorly funded and well short of what's needed
* Some frontline communities and ecosystems are already reaching the limits of adaptation
THE GOOD NEWS:
* Renewable power sources are increasingly cost effective and enjoy broad public support
* Some impacts are now locked in but others can be limited by deep, rapid and sustained emissions cuts
* The sooner emissions are reduced this decade, the greater the world's chance of limiting warming to 1.5C, or 2C
* Action is vital and urgent, but possible
Australian Associated Press
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.