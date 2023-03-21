The Macleay Argus
Kempsey Show Young Woman of the Year competition entries extended

Emily Walker
Emily Walker
March 21 2023 - 11:00am
Entries for the Kempsey Show Young Woman of the Year competition have been extended after a lack of entries in the senior category. Competitors for the senior category last year with eventual winner Katie Barnett (centre). Picture supplied by Kempsey Show Young Woman of the Year competition

Entries for the Kempsey Show Young Woman of the Year competition have been extended to Sunday March 26 with judging still scheduled to take place in early April.

