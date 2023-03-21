Entries for the Kempsey Show Young Woman of the Year competition have been extended to Sunday March 26 with judging still scheduled to take place in early April.
The annual competition had previously planned to close entries by Sunday March 19 but a lack of entries has extended the closing date.
Kempsey Show competition coordinator Peter Rosten said that it was normal for entries to be extended.
"We're normally struggling to get the last minute entries and have to extend it," he said.
"We'll maybe be chasing a few up and get a few more [entries]."
The Kempsey Show Young Woman of the Year competition runs three categories; senior, teen, and junior.
The teen and junior categories usually have plenty of contestants but it's the senior category that still needs to be filled.
"If we get four or five [competitors] in the seniors, we're doing fairly well," Mr Rosten said.
"At that age, a lot of them are going away to university and that sort of thing.
It's pretty hard for them to commit."
Other factors that could possible contribute to the lack of entries is the changing importance of local shows.
"Times have changed," Mr Rosten said.
"[Previously] everyone was waiting for [the local show] but these days, there's too many things on."
The competition is part of the Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman competition (previously called the Sydney Royal Young Woman of the Year).
Competitors in the senior category can progress to the Zone 1 competition and later Sydney to become a rural ambassador for NSW.
The young women are judged on their community involvement as well as their awareness of local and state affairs.
Mr Rosten said that he hopes the competition is helpful to the local young women's future whether they win or not.
"We hope the girls will experience how to have interviews and public speaking for the future...[and] make lifelong friends."
"The junior and teens [category] is something we put on but I know girls that have been through them multiple times and when they've been through interview... they just stand out."
Mr Rosten has heard of plenty of young women who have competed in the junior and teens category multiple times completing job interviews well.
"They know how to handle themselves in an interview," he said.
"Get out there and have a go.
You learn something even if you don't win."
