Promising signs for Macleay Valley Rangers after making the Nambucca Challenge Cup semi-finals

By Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated March 21 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 1:00pm
The Macleay Valley Rangers competed in the Nambucca Challenge Cup on the weekend. Picture of Macleay Valley Rangers player Chris Walker during their game against Port United last year, by Emily Walker.

The Macleay Valley Rangers showed some promising signs for the season ahead at the Nambucca Challenge Cup over the weekend which saw them play in the semi-finals against Port United.

