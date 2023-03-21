The fixtures of the East Coast Tribal League finals series are locked in with the competition reaching the last round before the grand final, wrapping up an extremely entertaining pre-season campaign.
Dunghutti South West Rocks Dolphins were convincing winners in their clash against Biripi South Taree at Foster Tuncurry on Sunday, March 19, and have booked their spot in the major finals.
The Dolphins will have their work cut out for them when they face the minor premiers, Dunghutti Bingayi, this Saturday (March 25) at Verge Street Oval, Kempsey.
The Gimbisi Valley Garrukas will take on Gumbaynggirr Coffs Coast for their chance to advance to the grand final as well.
The Gumbaynggirr Raidettes women's side will have this weekend off after booking a spot in the grand final when they defeated Biripi South Taree over the weekend.
The Dunghutti Connexions women's side, who have also booked their spot in the grand final, will play Biripi South Taree on Saturday in a friendly finals match.
The East Coast Tribal League was created with the purpose of using rugby league to encourage mental health, resilience, and social and emotional wellbeing benefits in a culturally safe environment for Aboriginal people.
As with any inaugural event, the competition had its ups and downs with COVID-19 and extreme weather each playing a role last year.
Now in its second year, East Coast Tribal League Association co-founder and secretary Dave Fernando said the competition has been a lot stronger.
"The teams are more advanced and a lot stronger than last season," he said. "We have had a bit more consistency without rain disruptions and the good news is it has attracted a lot more people in the community."
While the competition was rocked at times with team forfeits, Fernando said the standard of football has been high and the demand for this competition has grown stronger in the community.
"Some teams had to forfeit after a breakdown in numbers, that was unfortunate to see, but we've seen the competition grow this year," he said.
The East Coast Tribal League major finals will be played at Verge Street Oval, Kempsey, on March 25. The grand final will be on April 1.
A special Knockout event will take place on the weekend after the East Coast Tribal League grand final.
