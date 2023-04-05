Are you recycling properly?
What are some easily-fixed mistakes, and are you not recycling items that are worthy of a second-life?
The Macleay Argus reporter Ellie Chamberlain lifts the (yellow) lid on common questions in a conversation with Kempsey Shire Council, such as lids on or off and to rinse or not to rinse?
Read on to find out whether aluminium foil and greasy cardboard boxes can be recycled and if humans or machines are sorting through our yellow bin waste?
Can you tell me a bit about issues with greasy food packaging such as take-a-way/fast food boxes for pizza . Can they be recycled? Why or why not, and how so?
Clean plastic containers and cardboard including pizza boxes can be recycled in the yellow bin.
If a pizza box has oil, leftover cheese or food on it, [it] can contaminate the paper and cardboard recycling stream.
Recycled materials need to be clean to ensure the integrity of the new products being produced such as new recycled paper and cardboard.
If a pizza box has food waste still on it please don't put it in the yellow bin as it's not recyclable.
Do all containers need to be rinsed or cleaned to be recycled? E.g. milk bottles, jam jars, sauce bottles? How clean do they need to be?
A simple rinse at the end of the washing up for example is encouraged to remove food from bottles and jars which assist the recycling process of these items at the recycling facility.
Do lids need to be removed or put on tightly for bottles and jars etc? Does the lid (missing or present) affect whether or not the item will be recycled?
We currently have a comingled recycling collection, however, once the recycling is received at the Materials Recycling Facility it is separated into different streams.
Lids should be removed.
Even when the lid is made of the same material as the bottom e.g. plastic milk containers, if the lid pops off due to pressure from the compacting machines, the lid on its own is too small to be recycled with the machines.
It is also problematic in that small items can get caught in machinery causing breakdowns and disruption to the production line.
Do humans or machines sort through waste from the yellow bins?
Recycling is sorted by both people and machines.
People do stand beside the conveyor belt separating and sorting items and removing contaminants in the stream.
Machines are used to further sort items. For example, a large magnetised machine takes metal and aluminium from the conveyor belt and then directs this recycling to the compaction area.
Can aluminium foil be recycled?
Foil can now be accepted at the Materials Recycling Facility in Cairncross for recycling.
Please ensure the foil is loose and trays are not scrunched up into a ball.
What happens to small bits of waste such as matches and bread tags? Do they get recycled or do they get blown off the conveyor belt?
Small items including matches and bread tags should not be put into the yellow bin in the first place.
Like lids they are too small and can cause disruption to the processing at the recycling facility.
What happens to items that cannot be recycled?
Items that cannot be repaired, reused or recycled usually end up in landfill.
Many items can be recycled in the green or yellow bin or at the Community Recycling Centre at local waste transfer stations.
To find out what can be recycled visit the A-Z Guide to Waste on Council's website or search ksc.pub/a-z
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.