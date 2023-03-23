3 beds | 2 baths
Here is your chance to enjoy a unique rural lifestyle.
This fantastic farm combines productive, fertile alluvial land, an off-grid, a sustainable modern home, and a glorious natural lagoon beaming with birdlife.
The location is idyllic yet convenient. It's close to pristine beaches, regional towns and the Pacific motorway.
The home has some wonderful features including polished timber floors, a modern kitchen and bathrooms, open plan living with a wood fire, and a sunny timber deck that overlooks the natural lagoon.
It is also serviced by an off-grid solar system.
There are several paddocks and steel stockyards for ease of management. While a sprawling fig and a piece of remnant rainforest are a haven for birdlife.
Clybucca Creek with its deep-water access is just across the road and the beaches and shopping centre of South West Rocks are only a 12-minute drive away.
