What's biting: green and cold water offshore one week, blue and hot the next

By Fishing Expert Kate Shelton
Updated March 22 2023 - 12:23pm, first published 12:14pm
This week's photo is of Camden Haven 11-year-old Macey Hutchison with some great Mangrove Jack caught for the Mid North Coast Estuary Championships. Macey was awarded Sub Junior Champion

What a difference a week can make, with green, cold water one week, to blue, hot water this week.

