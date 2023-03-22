What a difference a week can make, with green, cold water one week, to blue, hot water this week.
On Saturday, offshore fishos reported the water off Port Macquarie reached 27.6 degrees with a strong southerly current from around 40m of water.
For the offshore fishing scene, mackerel fired throughout the week with fish caught in Plomer Bay, off Grassy Head and the odd fish caught down south off Bonny Hills.
It was a little quieter for fishos over the weekend but there was still the odd mackerel on offer.
The push of hot water also brought some great wahoo catches especially off South West Rocks and Hathead.
The inshore reefs are fishing well for snapper and pearl perch, but it has been a challenge to get out of that strong current.
The local FADs held plenty of decent sized mahi mahi throughout the week, but over the weekend they were a little quieter. This is often the case for this time of the year, one day the FADs will be loaded with fish but then the next day the fish are gone and have moved on.
In the estuary, bream numbers remain terrific with anywhere in the lower reaches worth a look.
With the water clarity improving, luderick numbers have also picked up, especially around the Camden Haven and Hastings breakwalls, which are holding a few nice fish.
On the flathead front, the flats are producing plenty of good fish on both lures and baits.
I haven't received many reports on the mud crabs this season but with the dramatic changes in water temperature over the past couple of weeks it may have stirred a few crabs out of hiding.
It may be worth throwing a few traps in this warmer water over the weekend.
Off the beaches, some terrific tailor were taken throughout the week.
Those fishing evening sessions scored greenbacks from North Shore Beach and Lighthouse Beach in Port Macquarie.
North Haven beaches have also fished particularly well for school mulloway, with plenty of fish on offer.
Whiting numbers also remain reasonable, and a sprinkling of bream and flathead are on most stretches of sand.
Off the rocks, a few longtail tuna have shown up with the more renowned ledges south of Port Macquarie worth prospecting. No doubt the land-based game enthusiasts will be out in force over the next month or so.
Drummer numbers are also encouraging, with the best action to date from around the Camden Haven area.
The weather forecast for the next week is north-east winds on the weekdays followed with southerly winds over the weekend. There will be a few mornings of light winds for fishos to get out for fish.
