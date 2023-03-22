Your guide to voting in the NSW Election for the seat of Oxley

Residents across the state are preparing to head to the polls for the March 25 NSW State Election.
Early voting opened on March 18 and will close on March 24. You can find an early voting centre here.
There are a number of voting centres that will open on election day, Saturday, March 25 across the Oxley electorate.
Voting centres will be open from 8am and will close at 6pm on election day.
To find out more information, visit the NSW Electoral Commission website.
For people in the Oxley electorate, voting centres in the Macleay Valley will be at these following locations:
Stuarts Point Community Hall, 2a Marine Parade, Stuarts Point NSW 2441
Eungai Soliders Memorial Hall, Hall Road, Eungai Creek NSW 2441
Bellbrook Public School, Main Street, Bellbrook NSW 2440
Willawarrin Public School, 85 Main Street, Willawarrin NSW 2440
South West Rocks Anglican Church Hall, 15 McIntyre Street, South West Rocks NSW 2431
South West Rocks Public School, 62-82 Gregory Street, South West Rocks NSW 2431
Gladstone Community Hall, 5 Kinchela Street, Gladstone NSW 2440
Frederickton Public School, 1 Great North Road, Frederickton NSW 2440
Hat Head Community Centre, 53 Straight St, Hat Head NSW 2440
Aldavilla Public School, Sherwood Road, Aldavilla NSW 2440
Kempsey Anglican Church, 28-30 Kemp Street, Kempsey NSW 2440
Kempsey CWA Hall, John Street, Kempsey NSW 2440
Kempsey East Public School, Innes Street, East Kempsey NSW 2440
Melville Sport and Recreation Centre, Albert Street, South Kempsey NSW 2440
Crescent Head Community Hall, Baker Drive, Crescent Head NSW 2440
Kundabung Recreation & Public Hall, River Road, Kundabung NSW 2441
To view Oxley voting centres outside the Macleay Valley, please visit the NSW Electoral Commission website.
