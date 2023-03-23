The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Owen sells dune-saving succulents to 'big-hearted" South West Rocks community

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated March 23 2023 - 11:24pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Four-and-a-half-year-old Owen Gaddes and cafe owner Krystal Hennessy show off the succulents that have been collecting donations for South West Rocks Dune Care to help save South Smoky. Picture supplied/ Taryn de Luca.

A mother and her young son have found a simple way to save takeaway coffee cups going to landfill while helping to save the dunes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.