The Macleay Argus
Home/News/Local News
Nsw Election

Candidates for the seat of Oxley respond to our readers' top election issues

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
March 23 2023 - 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Candidates for the seat of Oxley, (top from L-R) Troy Irwin (Independent), Gregory Vigors (Labor), (bottom from L-R) Michael Kemp (The Nationals), Dominic King (The Greens) and Joshua Fairhall (Independent).

Ahead of the NSW State Election on March 25, Macleay Argus readers have told us what issues matter most to them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.