The emergence of women's rugby league will see ladies league tag fall by the wayside within three years.
That's the prediction from Group 3 rugby league chief executive Mal Drury ahead of the 2023 season.
While league tag numbers continue to dwindle, women's rugby league numbers have continued on an upward trajectory.
Mr Drury said Port Macquarie's women's rugby league numbers continued to soar, but Port currently didn't have a team.
He expected that to change - possibly as early as next year.
"I know there's a lot of girls in Port Macquarie who want to play who are now playing with other clubs because Port don't have a side," he said.
"The opportunity is there for Port to have a team next year hopefully. Whether you get two teams out of Port is a different challenge."
Long-term, Mr Drury has indicated the group's plan is to have a women's rugby league team associated with all Group 3 rugby league senior men's teams.
"Ideally we'd like to have a tackle team at every club and it's pushing towards that way," he said.
"Our next plan will be to have that up and running for every club. There are some girls at Forster who want to play, so there's opportunities out there to get another side."
Mr Drury said the demise of league tag could be attributed to "pulling players out of the same pool".
"Whether it's worn out its welcome is not for me to say, but I see it going down another track with the tackle being really strong across the state," he said.
"It's going gangbusters and you've got to go with what the people want. If that's what they want (tackle), that's what you've got to give them."
