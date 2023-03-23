The Macleay Argus
'Zombie DA' from 30 years ago resurrected at South West Rocks with Construction Certificate to come

By Newsroom
Updated March 23 2023 - 4:48pm, first published 4:30pm
The area known as the Rise Development in South West Rocks. Picture supplied/ Kempsey Shire Council

The NSW Land and Environment Court has overturned its previous decision to refuse a Construction Certificate Application to undertake site clearing works at South West Rocks.

