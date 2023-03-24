The 'big six' news values

A sincere thank you to everyone who messaged me after reading last week's editorial.
Writing about the death of Biscuit, my family's deeply-loved dog, resonated with more of you than any other newsletter I've written since taking over as Editor of the Macleay Argus.
Your words, poems, personal stories - and many hug emojis :) - genuinely brought me comfort. It's still not easy, with yet more tears shed when my husband collected Biscuit's ashes on Thursday. I'm sure there are more to come when we choose Biscuit's final forever home.
But to know there were thousands of ACM readers along the Mid North Coast who clicked and read that particular newsletter, reinforced what I've always held to be true; that the best stories are the ones that move us. They could bring on sadness, anger, inspiration or useful new knowledge.
Or they could leave us with a sense of hope and belonging, or serve as a call to arms to make choices like voting for a particular political party (yep, I had to get today's election in here somewhere).
Young journalists are taught that the best stories are the ones that meet certain "news values". It's an academic way of breaking down a story idea to see if it will be popular with readers.
It's always been a critical skill, even more so in a digital-first news world where subscriptions are the new way of "buying the paper".
News is a business, and if you don't like the stories we tell, you won't pay for them. That's why news values are one of the first things we study in our journalism and communications degrees.
The theory was pioneered by the Norwegian scholars Johan Galtung and Mari Homboe Ruge in 1965 (here's the journal article on which it was based).
From memory they started with 12 values. Other academics have revised Galtung and Ruge's theory over the years and added more, some have taken values away. But the ones most long-time journos like me follow, are the Big Six.
Significance - Human Interest - Proximity - Novelty - Conflict - Prominence.
When someone says they have a "nose for news" or a "gut feeling", it's because they instinctively see one of the Big Six in a story pitch or something else they've seen or heard.
Significance, for instance, could relate to a natural disaster or the pandemic; human interest could be a couple's 70th wedding anniversary; proximity could be a development being built next to your family home; conflict could be a court case or criminal act, or the footy finals; and, prominence could be a story about a celebrity or well-known member of the community.
Novelty is the one most likened to "clickbait". But I prefer the old addage, which has been attributed to multiple people since the 1860s: "When a dog bites a man, that is not news, because it happens so often. But if a man bites a dog, that is news."
And, here I am, back to dogs again.
*Don't forget you can send us your news tips at any time. You can even tell me which of the Big Six you think applies!
Sue Stephenson
Editor, North Coast NSW
