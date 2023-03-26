Members of the Voices of South West Rocks Community group will hold a 'snap action' on Monday March 27, to protest against the approval of the controversial "Rise" development.
It follows a court ruling giving the development the green light, despite Kempsey Shire Council's objections.
The group says it's members will line the footpath of Phillip Drive from 11am to "peacefully raise awareness about the controversial 30 year old 'zombie DA'."
The proposed development includes a "mega accommodation complex, which abuts sensitive coastal wetlands."
The group says it will destroy habitat for the koala, swift parrot, and wallum froglet.
In a statement released after the Land and Environment court's decision, spokesperson Lara Kennedy said: "Voices of South West Rocks Community are devastated about inappropriate developments in South West Rocks that threaten the seaside village's unique natural and cultural values and threaten our endangered wildlife."
"The community will come together to send a message to local, state and federal governments that residents are shocked and want greater protection of wildlife habitat through strengthened planning and environment laws."
The latest court ruling means Kempsey Shire Council must issue a Construction Certificate by Wednesday March 29, which means possible habitat clearing could begin by the end of this week.
"This ruling sets a dangerous precedent and further erodes the authority of local government when it comes to development controls and protecting coastal environments," Ms Kennedy said.
"South West Rocks is experiencing widespread unsustainable development that is impacting wildlife, our natural and cultural values and the well-being of our community.
"It's death by a thousand cuts for our endangered wildlife. We urge the state government to put people and the planet before profit,and update NSW's outdated environmental planning laws."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.