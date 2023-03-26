The Macleay Argus
'Snap action' at South West Rocks over 'Rise' development

By Newsroom
Updated March 27 2023 - 2:28am, first published 12:09am
A concept drawing from Rise Projects website .

Members of the Voices of South West Rocks Community group will hold a 'snap action' on Monday March 27, to protest against the approval of the controversial "Rise" development.

