Kempsey Shire Council is investigating the illegal poisoning of two trees on High Street in Crescent Head.
It has been determined that the trees were deliberately poisoned.
As a result, these two trees have unfortunately died and will need to be removed.
Kempsey Shire Council said the act is not only disappointing but is detrimental to the environment.
It is undetermined if the remaining trees along this section of High Street have been poisoned but the council is closely monitoring their health.
As it is illegal to poison trees for any reason without permission, the council is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Development and Compliance team on 6566 3200.
