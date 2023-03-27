The Macleay Argus
South West Rocks Marlins not concerned about loss to Taree City Bulls in pre-season trial game

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated March 27 2023 - 8:47pm, first published 3:00pm
South West Rocks Marlins played against Taree City Bulls in a pre-season trial game on Saturday (March 25). Picture supplied/SWR Marlins Facebook page
South West Rocks Marlins played against Taree City Bulls in a pre-season trial game on Saturday (March 25). Picture supplied/SWR Marlins Facebook page

Despite the South West Rocks Marlins going down to Taree City Bulls 32-4 on Saturday (March 25), co-coach Paul Owens isn't concerned about the upcoming Hastings League season.

