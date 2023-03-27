Despite the South West Rocks Marlins going down to Taree City Bulls 32-4 on Saturday (March 25), co-coach Paul Owens isn't concerned about the upcoming Hastings League season.
Owens said the team put up a brave effort in their first game of the year and first-ever match-up against a Group Three Rugby League side.
"Early on we were very competitive and defended well, so I was very happy with that," he said.
"We just ran out of fresh troops towards the end of the game and you make a lot of mistakes when you do that.
"I wasn't totally unhappy with our defence... the other team brought out a fresh team every quarter where we didn't and that caught up with us in the end."
Despite the 28 point deficit, Owens said he's not looking too much into the result.
With a few players in the team also playing in the East Coast Tribal League finals earlier in the day, Owens said he couldn't fault the players' efforts on the day.
"When I say we were running out of fresh legs, that's what I mean," he said. "A few players played two really tough games on Saturday, so I can't fault any of them on their effort.
"At the end of the day, we wanted to get some cohesion and match fitness during that game, and we were able to do that so we were happy."
Owens said the trial game served as a "good reminder' to work on their attack as the season nears, with the team only putting four points on the score board.
"Going forward, we have to focus on our attack and we knew that heading into the match," he said.
"We haven't focused on that too much until now, but that game was a good reminder to start those training sessions now."
The trial game created a great opportunity for the club and community to test out the new Mid North Coast High Performance Centre.
The grandstand of 660 seats has within it four change rooms, a first aid room, two canteens, space for athlete performance testing, scoring and timing area and PA systems.
The centre also includes bar facilities, public toilets and is fully accessible with a lift.
Marlins president Geoff Ball was very pleased to see a large crowd turn up to the new stadium for the trial game.
"It was a very good crowd for a trial game," he said. "The stadium is a great place to showcase all the different sports and rugby league was certainly on show on Saturday..
"It's great to know that the spectators have the best seats available to watch good games of footy now."
The Marlins' Hastings League season will kick off on April 15 with their first home game on April 22.
Owens said the club is looking forward to starting their 2023 season campaign.
"We're looking forward to it," he said. "All we want to do is just continue to improve every week.
"I know that if we do that then we will get the results."
