Parents call for playground fences, shade sails as East Kempsey upgrade gets underway

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated April 15 2023 - 12:05pm, first published 10:00am
Parents are calling for playground fences and shade sails as Kempsey Shire Council begins work on Dock Flat's playground replacement in East Kempsey. Picture by Mardi Borg
Parents are calling for playground fences and shade sails as Kempsey Shire Council begins work on Dock Flat's playground replacement in East Kempsey. Picture by Mardi Borg

Residents are calling for more shading and fences at local playgrounds as Kempsey Shire Council begins work on Dock Flat's playground replacement.

