Parents call for playground fences, shade sails as East Kempsey upgrade gets underway

Residents are calling for more shading and fences at local playgrounds as Kempsey Shire Council begins work on Dock Flat's playground replacement.
The new East Kempsey playground is funded through the NSW Government's Everyone Can Play grant program and will include swings, slides, and climbing frames, as well as additional seating and a formal concrete footpath for better access.
As works continue on the upgrade, residents have voiced the need for shade sails, a fence and public toilet facilities in local playgrounds.
Kempsey parent Melissa Bannerman said the lack of playground fences in Kempsey is "a big concern".
"My biggest concern is that our playgrounds are not fenced," she said.
"The concern for this particular park is that it is next to a river, and it's not fenced so kids can just run off without a warning," she said.
"If you look at the parks in Port Macquarie, particularly the Westport Park playground, it's a small type of fencing which I think we can adopt in our parks as well.
"You don't need to have a big backyard fencing, just a small and simple fence is fine as long as the kids are safe and contained within the park."
Ms Bannerman said playgrounds should also include shade sails.
"I think that we need some simple shade sails to protect the kids from the sun," she said. "When you have lots of parks out in the open, you need to have the shade."
She said she doesn't believe natural shade such as trees provides appropriate protection for children.
"It's not the same as having formal shading," she said. "Parents and their kids are out here for hours sometime and the natural shade doesn't give them the same protection as a shade sail would."
Kempsey resident and mum of three Raylene Sydneham also raised concerns about the lack of playground fences and shade sails.
She also called for more toilet facilities at local playgrounds.
"There should definitely be fences around parks and shade sails so the kids don't get sunburnt," she said. "It's too hot to just be sitting out here, especially with the little ones."
"I haven't been to WA, but I believe they have shade sails stretched over their parks, and it's safer for the kids.
"They should have a toilet near the parks for the kids and parents. There's one toilet facility at Riverside Park, but there aren't any at the other parks."
While Kempsey Shire Council acknowledged the community's concerns, the new playground in East Kempsey will not include shade sails, a fence or a public toilet block due to lack of funding and vandalism concerns.
Kempsey Shire Council's Acting Coordinator Civic Services, Katy Rogan, said the council will be utilising natural shade around playgrounds instead of installing shade sails.
"All our new playgrounds are designed to make the most of the natural shade available and where we can, we plant extra vegetation to add more shade," Ms Rogan said.
"We've discussed with the community the option of shade sails however as playground budgets are very tight, residents have indicated they would prefer more equipment and natural shade.
"In the past, Council has installed shade sails which were later misused, vandalised and broken."
Ms Rogan said the cost to repair or replace the shade sails is a financial burden as the council has "a number of playgrounds to maintain and replace in the shire".
"The good news is that Docks Flat playground will have four new trees planted and a new shelter over a new picnic setting," she said.
Ms Rogan also explained why the new playground will not have formal fencing and will instead install natural featured boundaries around playgrounds.
"Council does not have resources needed to maintain the structural integrity of the formal fencing, so we opt for more natural barriers instead including garden beds, plantings, seating and trees," she said.
Ms Rogan said parents and caregivers are reminded that the supervision of children in their care is their responsibility.
"Children are inquisitive and explorers. You must always keep an eye on them and closely watch their movements through the parks," Ms Rogan said.
Ms Rogan said the playground upgrade will not include a public toilet block as "there is no funding available at this time".
