Bald ambition: St Paul's students shave for a worthy cause

Four students from St Paul's College have gone bald in an effort to raise funds for the Leukaemia Foundation on Wednesday March 21.
Senior students Isaac Gorline-Singleman, Nick Kenny, Caitlin Williams and Bryce Peters have shaved their heads as part of the national fundraiser, the World's Greatest Shave.
When Caitlin saw a Facebook ad that the fundraiser was occurring in March, she knew she wanted to get involved.
"I've always wanted to shave my head," Caitlin said.
"I figured I might as well raise some money out of it because I know kids go through some pretty hard things when they fight leukaemia."
The event was organised entirely by the students with additional fundraising efforts including raffle tickets and a cupcake stall.
In total, the school managed to raise over $8,000 to go towards the leukaemia foundation.
On the day of the shave, the group had organised a crazy hair day with students bringing a gold coin donation.
"It makes it feel much more inclusive for everyone," Bryce said
"Because anyone can do it and not have to worry about being a bit different."
St Paul's teacher Tess Meehan said the students displayed their commitment to thinking of those who are suffering.
"I am so proud of the four students who placed the raising of these funds ahead of their own comfort," she said/
"They have displayed the values and leadership we instill in all students of the College."
Surrounded by their peers, the four students braved the shears as their once long locks fell to the ground.
Caitlin, whose hair will be donated to be made into a wig, said she wasn't stressed about the new hairdo.
"My hair is really thick and it grows really quick so I'm not too worried about that," she said.
"[I hope the day] spreads more awareness to people and hopefully our school community can get closer."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.