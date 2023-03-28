The Macleay Argus
Four St Paul's senior students shave their hair for the Leukaemia Foundation

By Emily Walker
March 28 2023 - 1:00pm
Bald ambition: St Paul's students shave for a worthy cause
Four students from St Paul's College have gone bald in an effort to raise funds for the Leukaemia Foundation on Wednesday March 21.

