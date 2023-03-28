South West Rocks to host Northern NSW CCC rugby league trials

The new Mid North Coast High Performance Centre will be put to good use on Wednesday (March 29) when South West Rocks plays host to the 2023 rugby league selections for the Northern NSW Country Catholic Colleges teams.
Hundreds of players will be competing in sides from the Lismore/Armidale and Maitland/Newcastle dioceses.
The age groups include under-15s boys, under-18s boys, under-16s girls and under-18s girls.
Northern NSW CCC convener Dave Koch said the players are excited to try out the new centre which features four change rooms, a first aid room, two canteens, space for athlete performance testing, scoring and timing area and PA systems.
"Everyone is very excited to get out there tomorrow," he said. "This event always attracts people from across the state and they're all very keen to show off their skills at the new stadium."
This year will be the first time an under-18s girls side will take to the field in the trial selection.
Koch said the addition is a credit to the booming interest in junior girls' rugby league.
"It's the first time we've had both lots of boys and both lots of girls together," he said. "The girls league is growing in leaps and bounds... it's amazing to see actually."
Koch said the event is a great way to showcase the rugby league talent across the region.
"There will be plenty of recruitment clubs out there too, so the players will be looking to impress them," he said.
The first game kicks off at 9am with the final game at 1.30pm.
The teams selected will participate in the NSWCCC rugby league selections in Sydney later this year.
