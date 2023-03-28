The Macleay Argus
South West Rocks to host Northern NSW CCC rugby league trials

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated March 28 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 5:00pm
The Northern NSW CCC rugby league trials were last held in South West Rocks in 2021. Picture by Lachlan Harper
The new Mid North Coast High Performance Centre will be put to good use on Wednesday (March 29) when South West Rocks plays host to the 2023 rugby league selections for the Northern NSW Country Catholic Colleges teams.

