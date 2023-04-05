The Macleay Argus
Young Dunghutti artist Sheyleace Stevens continues as rising star

Emily Walker
Emily Walker
Updated April 6 2023 - 1:35pm, first published 9:00am
Sheyleace Stevens is only 13 years old but the young Dunghutti artists has sold over 100 artworks, received a mention in Parliament and has works displayed in the Dunghutti-Ngaku Aboriginal Art Gallery(DNAAG). Picture by Emily Walker
Sheyleace Stevens is only 13 years old but the middle school student has already sold over a hundred pieces of artwork, received a mention in Parliament and designed uniforms for local sporting teams.

Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

