The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

What's biting: mid-week fishing in the Macleay your best bet

By Columnist Kate Shelton
Updated March 30 2023 - 12:24am, first published March 29 2023 - 11:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This week's photo is of local fisho Nick Wilkinson with a cracking 1.03m flathead he caught and released in the Hastings River.
This week's photo is of local fisho Nick Wilkinson with a cracking 1.03m flathead he caught and released in the Hastings River.

Not long now until Easter and the School Holidays; let's hope for fantastic weather for fishing, with plenty of locals and visitors planning to enjoy some terrific Mid North Coast angling.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.