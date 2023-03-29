Not long now until Easter and the School Holidays; let's hope for fantastic weather for fishing, with plenty of locals and visitors planning to enjoy some terrific Mid North Coast angling.
Fishing on the beaches this week: bream and tailor were terrific with North Haven beaches being the pick of locations with some sizeable tailor caught at dusk and dawn.
Further north around Crescent Head and Big Hill, beaches fishos have had a great run of bream and flathead on mullet strips and squid.
There are still plenty of school mulloway around, try for a flick around the beaches where there is a bit of rock structure that meets the sand.
Off the rocks, tailor numbers remain reasonable from most headlands, with dawn sessions seeing the better results.
For those fishing the washes, luderick numbers are reasonable, while encouraging numbers of early season drummer have been caught on most headlands.
On the land-based game scene, longtail tuna are here on those southern headlands at Dunbogan and Crowdy.
For the freshwater fishos, the upper reaches of the rivers are in great condition following seasonal rain.
A few locals headed west over the weekend and successfully caught some decent bass on lures in the Macleay and Hastings Rivers.
In the rivers, bream numbers remain exceptional in the lower reaches using mullet strips and prawns as the best bait.
With plenty of poddy mullet around flathead have been terrific, with great reports from the Hastings and Macleay Rivers last weekend.
A few garfish have shown up in lower reaches, with small hooks, a float and either bread or peeled prawns the go.
Mulloway numbers were a bit quiet this week, however, look for improvement over the coming weeks as the mullet begin to congregate towards the end of April.
For the offshore anglers, South West Rocks has been the pick of locations with Grassy Head providing some great catches of spotted mackerel for fishos during the week.
There were also some stunning wahoo, spanish mackerel and yellowfin tuna caught out on the deeper reefs off the Gaol.
Further south snapper numbers remain first class, with terrific reports from Crowdy Head and Laurieton on those inshore reefs.
Camden Haven anglers also scored some great catches of kingfish out on the wider reefs but had a fair battle with the strong current.
Those fishos that were lucky enough to head to Plomer Bay mid-week caught some great spanish mackerel and cobia.
Game fishos encountered some nice mahi mahi out wide whilst targeting blue marlin, with the water temperature still fairly hot sitting around twenty-six degrees.
Looking at the long-term forecast with mainly south-west winds predicted along with the odd shower, my pick would be to try to head out for a mackerel fish mid-week further north or fish off the rocks for a longtail tuna down south.
