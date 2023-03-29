Swimming pools are at the heart of every community and there are opportunities available right now to manage pools across the Macleay Valley.
Kempsey Shire Council is on the lookout for enthusiastic and community-minded operators to take charge of the Kempsey, Gladstone, and South West Rocks swimming pools.
Tenderers have the option of bidding for the lease and operation of one, two, or all three pools.
Applications are open for the lease of the three swimming pool complexes, with a lease term of five years, plus an option for another five years.
This presents a wonderful opportunity for passionate operators interested in fostering a welcoming and exciting atmosphere for the community while earning a profitable income.
Additionally, operators can know they play an important role in teaching essential life skills and providing a place for recreation to serve families and residents of the shire.
If you are an operator that can meet these requirements, learn more about this opportunity at ksc.pub/runourpools.
Applications close on April 17, 2023.
Looking for an opportunity to gain valuable experience in infrastructure delivery, water and sewer services, and waste management?
Kempsey Shire Council is hiring casual general labourers which will provide construction and maintenance support for various projects that include roads, bridges, flood mitigation, design, building services, parks and gardens, water and sewer, and waste management.
While current availability is not essential, council is looking to build a pool of talented casual labourers who can be on call for future projects.
Whether just starting out or taking the next step, apply now for a challenging and rewarding opportunity with a dynamic and forward-thinking organisation.
Head to ksc.pub/casual-pool for more details.
