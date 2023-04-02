The Macleay Argus
History: Remembering the Wollongbar II sinking 80 years on

By History Columnist Phil Lee
April 3 2023 - 4:00am
SS Wollongbar II leaving Byron Bay, thought to be the last photograph of the ship. Picture supplied by the Wauchope Historical Society
The sinking of the ship Wollongbar II by a Japanese submarine off Crescent Head 80 years ago, with the loss of 32 lives, was the closest World War II action would come to Kempsey, although few knew it at the time due to censorship.

