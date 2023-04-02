Most of the Army personnel and the Bren gun carriers had been billeted on Jim Eakin's property on the Belmore River. The soldiers were generously supplied with bacon, eggs, bread and milk on the Eakin property. Son Terry remembers that in gratitude for the hospitality, their guests hitched up a plough to one of the carriers and ploughed their paddocks for them. The Eakins managed the Belmore River telephone exchange and as the exchange was opened, an Army sergeant sat nearby to monitor calls to ensure that confidentiality was maintained.

