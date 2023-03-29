The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Tutoring company Kip McGrath opens learning centre in Kempsey

By Newsroom
Updated March 30 2023 - 3:53pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tutoring service Kip McGrath has opened a learning centre in Kempsey with former school teacher Mellisa Cooper as the manger. Picture supplied
Tutoring service Kip McGrath has opened a learning centre in Kempsey with former school teacher Mellisa Cooper as the manger. Picture supplied

A new learning centre has opened Kempsey to meet demands for post COVID-19 tutoring services and assist a state run education program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.