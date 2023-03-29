A new learning centre has opened Kempsey to meet demands for post COVID-19 tutoring services and assist a state run education program.
Tutoring company Kip McGrath has opened a learning centre on Clyde Street, Kempsey with fully funded tutoring available through the NSW Government's COVID Intensive Learning Support Program.
The company was selected by the government as one of the providers of the program which aims to give small group tuition for students who need it most.
All NSW State Schools are eligible to participate in the program with funding provided to ensure it's not an additional cost to the school
"The funding covers the tuition fees so there is no cost to schools or families," the learning centre's manager Mellisa Cooper said.
"The tutoring can take place in our Centre, at School, or online from home using our custom-built learning platform."
Ms Cooper has more than 29 years of teaching experience and was a former Kempsey schoolteacher before becoming the centre's manager.
She said that the rewards of small group learning have been well documented.
"A recent report by the Grattan Institute highlights the positive impact that high-quality small-group tuition can have on struggling students," she said.
"I am so pleased to have opened this Learning Centre and look forward to helping students build their confidence and realise their learning goals."
This will be the fifth centre the global company has opened this month as more parents seek additional tutoring for their children.
"Kip McGrath is proud to be playing a key role in supporting students' learning outcomes in partnership with school systems," said Kip McGrath Chief Commercial Officer Scott Hillard.
"Our program is designed to complement the excellent work teachers done by teachers under very challenging circumstances."
The new Kip McGrath Centre is located behind the IGA at Shop 4, 24 Clyde Street.
Parents can book a free learning assessment to determine their child's literacy and numeracy skill levels.
