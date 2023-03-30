The Macleay Argus
Kempsey Macleay dragon boat paddlers take on state's best

By Newsroom
Updated March 30 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 3:00pm
The NSW Wrratah Senior A (40+) women's team (pictured) came second in the Women's 500 metre event. Picture supplied
A total of 13 Kempsey Macleay Dragon Boat Club paddlers travelled to the International Regatta Centre in Penrith, Sydney to compete against the state's best teams.

