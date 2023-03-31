Election day done and dusted, but where were the democracy sausages?

I know this is an unpopular opinion for many Australians, but I love elections.
I love the ritual of lining up, filling in my ballot and the satisfying soft rustle of it landing in a cardboard box.
I love to see the party members handing out flyers in a last ditch effort to secure votes.
But what I love most is seeing the iconic 'democracy sausage' sizzle and the classic cake stalls.
It's a perfect opportunity to raise funds for worthwhile causes, hungry voters to grab a feed and for the community to come together with political affiliations briefly put aside.
It's one of the highlights of election day for many and yet on my travels around the Oxley electorate on election day, a democracy snag proved hard to grab.
In fact, in many cases, there wasn't a barbie to be seen or a sizzle to be heard.
But not every voting centre was missing out on the quintessential election day experience.
It was a welcome site for me when I visited Taylor's Arm where local school students from Medlow Public School had set up a stall to raise funds for their Canberra trip.
Some students had been at the voting centre as early as 7.30am to help fundraise with bags, scones and cakes all up for sale.
It was a similar case for my colleague Ellie Chamberlain who got a first hand demonstration on how to eat an election day sausage at the South West Rocks Public School.
Students were also there selling Easter Raffle Tickets for the school's P&C.
Perhaps the democracy sausage isn't gone for good but much like Australians voting attitudes, it rarely gets the enthusiasm it deserves.
The workers and volunteers, who got to the polls early and braved the afternoon rain, show that maybe there is hope after all that the voting day sausage sizzle lives to see another election.
Otherwise, perhaps it's a good thing that I'm vegetarian.
Emily Walker
Journalist
