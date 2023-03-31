When a kangaroo is hit by a passing car, a baby bird falls from a tree or a disaster displaces wildlife from their homes, it's the volunteer For Australian Wildlife Needing Aid (FAWNA) workers who first respond.
But FAWNA President Meredith Ryan agreed that it wasn't uncommon for people across the Mid North Coast to mistakenly try to contact the charity Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Service (WIRES).
"They've got many branches throughout the state but there is no WIRES between the Central Coast and the Coffs Harbour area branch," she said.
"WIRES has become a name that people think is synonymous with wildlife rescue whereas there are 28 different groups in NSW that rescue wildlife so WIRES is just one.
It just happens to be the largest."
FAWNA is the main wildlife aid that operates across the Mid North Coast excluding the Nambucca and Coffs Harbour region.
The organisation covers 18,000 square kilometres from south Bulahdelah, northern parts of the Kempsey Shire to right down in Stroud and Gloucester.
With just 150 active members available to cover such a wide area however more help is needed.
The organisation is desperately in need for more members in the Kempsey area.
"[There's] not enough people for all the animals that come in [from] the area," Ms Ryan said.
"Across the board we need active people, people who can rescue and care, [and] people who can take phone shifts."
The organisation runs a 24 hour phone service throughout the entire year but asks people be patient when trying to contact them for help.
"We do ask the public to be understanding that there's only one line," Ms Ryan said.
"If the phone is busy trying to find someone to attend to a call, people need to perserve to get in touch with us."
But keeping members is also a challenge.
The organisation has various types of members with full members responsible for rescuing and rehabilitating wildlife and supporting members assisting with administrative work.
The work FAWNA does often requires a big commitment and specific conditions with many animals needing constant care.
Ms Ryan said that some baby birds require feeding every 15 minutes from dusk until dawn.
"It takes commitment," she said.
"Children and wildlife aren't necessarily a good mix and all our codes of practice say that our wildlife in care must not be able to see a dog or a cat.
That's very hard because by the very nature of people who want to get involved in wildlife, they've nearly always got domestic pets."
On top of the time commitment is the nature of FAWNA's work.
As the organisation often deals with injured wildlife and doesn't have the license to keep animals in permanent care, euthanasia often occurs on the job.
Mr Ryan said FAWNA is doing well if it releases a third of the animals that come into their care.
The harsh reality of the work can often be confronting for new members.
"We do say in our initial training that if you decide this is not for you, we will refund your membership," Ms Ryan said.
"It's really hard because when we do recruitment campaigns and they're successful, it's only a very small percentage that lasts through."
One of the big misconceptions about FAWNA that Ms Ryan hears is that its members are paid for the work they do.
"We're totally voluntary," she said.
In fact everything about FAWNA is run purely by volunteers.
Members use their own cars and premises to retrieve and rehabilitate wildlife, there are no salaries, and volunteers takes shifts running the 24 hour phone line service.
The organisation has no premises or official vehicle, receives no formal funding and relies on membership subscriptions, fundraising, donations and grants to continue it's work.
"It's hard work because you've got to be constantly be looking at the bottom line but that's the repsonsible way you have to operate when you're a charity," Ms Ryan said.
"We can keep our expenditure to the bare bones and confidently say the absolutely highest percentage possible of what money comes in, goes directly to benefit the animals."
Just looking after the animals is hardly a cheap feat with powder to make 80 litres of kangaroo milk costing upwards of approximately $400.
Mr Ryan said that FAWNA spent over $20,000 on wildlife food and vet bills from July 2022 to February 2023.
Since launching in 1989, the organisation has undertaken multiple tasks to help assist the wildlife in the area and joined forced with other groups in the area.
"When the fires hit in 2019...we developed our food for wildlife nest program and it was an immediate success because people really wanted to know where their dollar could got to really help,"
In partnership with the Macleay Landcare Network, the organisation placed 800 tree hollows for wildlife in need of a home.
Other programs such as providing members of the public food to give to wildlife has also proven successful.
Ms Ryan said it was important to ensure aid was available to wildlife especially after many wildlife populations were depleted in the 2019-2020 fires.
"People really need to recognise they are part of the world at large and to be conscious of the effect their activities have on the environment," she said.
FAWNA will be taking on full members and providing training in the coming months with dates for new members to be available on the website.
If wildlife are found in distress, contact FAWNA on the rescue line number 6581 4141 or take the animal to the vet
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.