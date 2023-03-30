The Macleay Argus
Home/News/Local News

Three teenagers charged in Kempsey after police pursuit ends in crash

By Newsroom
Updated March 31 2023 - 10:25am, first published 9:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The pursuit started in Taree and ended on the Pacific Highway at South Kempsey. Picture: file
The pursuit started in Taree and ended on the Pacific Highway at South Kempsey. Picture: file

Three teenagers have been charged after allegedly leading police on a pursuit near Taree before hitting another car and an unmarked police vehicle on the Pacific Highway at South Kempsey.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.