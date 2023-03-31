The Macleay Argus
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Number of women's football teams continues to grow in Football Mid North Coast

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated March 31 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The number of women's football teams continues to grow in Football Mid North Coast. Picture by Penny Tamblyn
The number of women's football teams continues to grow in Football Mid North Coast. Picture by Penny Tamblyn

WOMEN'S football continues to grow in the Football Mid North Coast Zone at a senior level.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.