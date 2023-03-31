Two Kempsey projects and an initiative at Bowraville have secured funding through the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal.
The Kempsey Showground Association will receive $6836 to upgrade lighting, Kempsey Flying Club has been awarded $9750 for an amenities upgrade and $10,000 will go to Bowraville Arts Council for theatre equipment and a technology upgrade.
The funding is through the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal's Strengthening Rural Communities program.
Kempsey Flying Club secured the funding under the program's rebuilding regional communities micro grants.
The project will support COVID-19 recovery and sustain the activities of a range of community groups which use the Kempsey Flying Club facility by upgrading the space and purchasing a fridge, commercial vacuum, barbecue and projector equipment.
The prepare and recover grants stream delivered $6836 to Kempsey Showground Association to upgrade lighting.
There will be an upgrade to LED lighting in the hall to reduce operating costs and foster opportunities for people in West Kempsey to come together and support bushfire recovery.
A $10,000 grant, under the prepare and recover funding stream, will go to the Bowraville Arts Council for theatre equipment and a technology upgrade.
The project will enhance Bowraville Theatre and contribute to bushfire recovery by investing in up-to-date equipment and technology, allowing a broader scope of events for the community, and encouraging new arts, performances and productions.
The Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal awarded just over $2.3 million in grants to 176 community projects across remote, rural and regional Australia as part of the overall program.
The Strengthening Rural Communities program, collaboratively funded by donors, gives small communities access to funds for a broad range of initiatives that directly and clearly benefit the local area and people.
The program is split into three streams - small and vital; prepare and recover; and rebuilding regional communities, which supports recovery from COVID-19.
The Rebuilding Regional Communities supporting COVID-19 recovery grants are funded by the federal government.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
