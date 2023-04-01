The Macleay Argus
Home/News/Local News

Police release photo of 28-year-old Hakeem Cohen, wanted in relation to outstanding arrest warrants

By Newsroom
Updated April 1 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 2:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hakeem Cohen, aged 28, is wanted on outstanding arrest warrants for stealing and fraud offences. Picture supplied/ Mid North Coast Police District Facebook
Hakeem Cohen, aged 28, is wanted on outstanding arrest warrants for stealing and fraud offences. Picture supplied/ Mid North Coast Police District Facebook

Mid North Coast Police have released a photo of a man they would like to locate in relation to outstanding arrest warrants.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.