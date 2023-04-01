Mid North Coast Police have released a photo of a man they would like to locate in relation to outstanding arrest warrants.
Hakeem Cohen, aged 28, is wanted for outstanding warrants in relation to stealing and fraud offences.
Officers attached to the Mid North Coast Police District have conducted extensive inquiries into his whereabouts; however, he has not been located.
Police are now appealing for assistance from the community to help with their search for the man.
He is described as being is of Aboriginal appearance, 165cm tall and thin build, Dark brown hair - often tied back, Brown eyes, and some facial stubble.
The man is known to frequent the Kempsey area.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.