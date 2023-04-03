Easter Bunny changes council's hours of hop-eration

With the Easter long weekend hopping towards us, there will be some changes to Kempsey Shire Council's services.
Waste Facilities
The Waste Management Centre on Crescent Head Road will operate as normal.
Bellbrook Facility is closed Easter Sunday and reopens 10am Wednesday 12 April 2023.
South West Rocks Facility closed from Friday 7 April and reopens 8am Tuesday 11 April 2023.
Stuarts Point Facility closed on Easter Saturday and reopens 8am Wednesday 12 April 2023.
Residential kerbside bins will be collected as normal.
Libraries
Kempsey Shire Libraries will be closed Friday 7 April and reopen 10am Tuesday 11 April 2023.
This includes libraries in Kempsey, South West Rocks and Stuarts Point.
However, all libraries have 24-hour return chutes that will remain open for borrowers who wish to return their items.
Customer Service
Customer Service office will be closed from 4.30pm Thursday 6 April 2023 and reopen as normal on 9am Tuesday 11 April 2023.
Council phones will be switched over to our afterhours call centre from 4pm Thursday 6 April 2023 until 8.30am Tuesday 11 April 2023.
During this time, the afterhours call centre will assist with urgent inquiries, including damage to council infrastructure or impact on public health. The afterhours call centre can be reached at council's regular telephone number, 6566 3200.
Slim Dusty Centre
The Slim Dusty Centre will be closed on Friday 7 April and Monday 10 April 2023.
On Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 April, the centre will be open for normal hours, which are 10am to 4pm on Saturday and 10am to 2pm on Sunday.
The centre will return to normal hours from Tuesday 11 April 2023.
Happy Easter!
The Council would like to wish everyone a happy and safe Easter with their loved ones.
