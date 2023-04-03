The Macleay Argus
Column

Mayor's column: Democracy and our new member for Oxley

By Mayor Leo Hauville
Updated April 3 2023 - 2:43pm, first published 1:00pm
Member for Oxley Michael Kemp and mayor Leo Hauville. Picture, supplied
I would like to take this opportunity to extend my warmest congratulations to Michael Kemp for being elected as the new member representing Oxley, which includes Kempsey Shire, in the NSW State Parliament. Mr Kemp will play a significant role in shaping the future of our region.

Local News

