Dunghutti South West Rocks Dolphins take out East Coast Tribal League grand final

The Dunghutti South West Rocks Dolphins have taken out the 2023 East Coast Tribal League grand final after defeating the Gimbisi Valley Garrukas 62-22.
The impressive victory followed the Coffs Coast Gumbaynggirr Raidettes women's team clinching a similar milestone after defeating the Dunghutti Connexions 22-18.
The Dolphins and Garrukas got off to a strong start in their grand final game as each team carried the ball down the field, but it wasn't long before the Dolphins managed to open the other team's defence to score first. The Garrakus were able to hit back with a try shortly after to bring the score to 6-6 within the first 20 minutes.
The Dolphins gained good field position after that before they crashed over the line to extend their lead. After the Dolphins produced another try, the Garrukas managed to hit back and gain another six points to narrow the score once more.
The Dolphins replied with another try as the team began building momentum and racking up the points. After a dominant display from the Dolphins towards the end of the first half, both teams headed into halftime with the score locked at 32-12.
East Coast Tribal League president Paul Davis said it was a tight contest in the first half, but the Dolphins managed to "run away with it" in the end.
"The first half was pretty close, both teams were going end to end, but the Dunghutti South West Rocks Dolphins were able to break the Gimbisi Valley Garrukas' defence more often," he said.
"I think the Gimbisi Valley Garrukas not playing for a couple of weeks because of their major finals win had a little to do with their grand final loss," he said.
"I think it was not suitable for them in the grand final because they lost the momentum that the Dolphins gained from paying every week."
The Dolphins picked up right where they left off in the second half and dominated possession.
While the Garrukas were able to close the margin with a few tries of their own, it wasn't enough to stop the Dolphins' onslaught of attack as they came away with a 62-22 victory.
"The Dolphins just did the little things right even though they gave away a fair share of penalties," Davis said. "They just managed the ball al lot better and capitalised on every opportunity to score."
Davis said the Dolphins became the underdogs of the season after defeating the minor premiers, Dunghutti Bingayi, in the semi finals to book their spot in the East Coast Tribal League grand final.
"They were in fifth place, so it was a big upset," he said. "Dunghutti Bingayi also had the week off before playing Dunghutti Dolphins in the major finals, and I think it affected them too.
"The Dolphins were able to just keep that momentum going where the other teams couldn't."
Dunghutti South West Rocks Dolphins coach Lance Dixon is now two from two premierships in the East Coast Tribal League competition after he coached the Dunghutti Broncos to a grand final win last year.
"The Dolphins basically just had a name change this year, so they now have two premierships under their belt," Davis said.
Davis said the grand final day was a huge success as two thousand dollars worth of awards were given away to the winning teams and outstanding individual players.
"It was great, everyone turned up for each other and connected throughout the day," he said.
The attention now turns to the East Coast Tribal League knockout event that will take place on Easter Saturday, April 8.
Davis said up to 30 junior and senior teams will be playing during the day.
"We have teams from all over the Mid North Coast coming to this event, and we will have another two thousand dollars worth of trophies to give away," he said.
"With this event, we're trying to build relationships and participation within the community as well as celebrate our culture. We want people to reconnect with each other and continue to commit to a healthy lifestyle through rugby league."
The East Coast Tribal League Association would like to thank their supporters and sponsors as they work together to build the pre-season competition and knockout event within the Mid North Coast community.
