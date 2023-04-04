The Macleay Argus
Dunghutti South West Rocks Dolphins take out East Coast Tribal League grand final

Mardi Borg
Mardi Borg
Updated April 5 2023 - 10:43am, first published 4:00am
The Dunghutti South West Rocks Dolphins have taken out the 2023 East Coast Tribal League grand final after defeating the Gimbisi Valley Garrukas 62-22.

