Greenhill's Sonny Spurgin claims first Darcy Ward Speedway Championship win

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated April 3 2023 - 5:26pm, first published 5:00pm
Sonny Spurgin has won the first round of the Darcy Ward Speedway Championship. Picture by Carley Spurgin
The impressive racing career of Greenhill's Sonny Spurgin has gone from strength to strength after the young motorbike rider won the first round of the Darcy Ward Speedway Championship in Brisbane on Saturday, April 1.

