3 beds | 1 bath | 2 cars
With this low-maintenance home comes the freedom to enjoy the beach life and all the coast has to offer.
Found in a peaceful estate within walking distance from the local shops, this brick-and-tile home is sure to impress with its well-thought-out interior, including open-plan living/dining/kitchen, three bedrooms, a double car garage plus sunroom, pergola, carport, and side access for the boat.
Features include air-conditioning and ceiling fans to keep you cool in the summer months.
There is plenty of storage with built-in robes in the bedrooms and a big linen closet in the hallway. Plus space for the cars and boat plus a fully fenced back yard for the pets.
Entertaining is a breeze with both a spacious sunroom and a covered pergola area.
Whether you're a first-time buyer, a family, or an investor, this property offers the perfect combination of location and comfortability.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.