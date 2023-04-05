The Macleay Argus
What's biting: Easter weekend looking good for fishos

By Columnist Kate Shelton
Updated April 5 2023 - 2:21pm, first published 1:00pm
Brodie Thorn and Roland Loumeau with a stunning 105kg Striped Marlin. Picture, supplied
For most of us we are about to enjoy a four-day long weekend and Easter is usually a great time of the year for fishing, enjoying fresh seafood and eating plenty of chocolate.

