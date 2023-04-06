As we approach Easter we are conscious that there are many conflicts and wars in our world, including in Israel, Palestine and Ukraine.
We are also conscious of the devastation caused by earthquakes in Syria and Turkiye.
Thousands of people in Syria and Trkiye continue to rebuild in freezing conditions.
Closer to home it is the one year anniversary of the devastating floods in the Northern Rivers and many remain homeless or are rebuilding.
In the midst of all of this, the celebration of Easter reminds us that we are never alone.
Easter reveals to us that God entered the messiness of our human world to remind us of the importance of hope and chance for new life and new beginnings.
Easter reminds us of the importance of community.
Just as Jesus' family, friends and community mourned his death, they celebrated the wonder and joy of his resurrection.
The reality for the women and apostles who ran to the tomb was one of experiencing grief, rejection, betrayal, and the dashing of their hopes and expectations.
They had been traumatised by Jesus' death and thought it's all over and there was nothing they could do because Jesus was dead.
Perhaps they wished it was all a dream but it was a reality filled with many human emotions arising from the love they shared with Jesus and each other.
From this experience they come to the tomb and are transformed by the wonder of the resurrection, finding God and recognising God's closeness.
In time they would encounter the risen Jesus and be energised to share his love with others.
So too we live out this Easter spirit of supporting each other as a community that shares each other's hopes, dreams, struggles and joys.
We share the love of Jesus especially by our care and support for each other.
We are all on the journey of life together and our stories enrich each other.
May this Easter fill us, our families, our community and our world with many blessings and much hope for the future.
- by Father James Foster from the Macleay Valley Catholic Parish
