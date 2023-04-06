The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Rainfall, Sewage spills impact the Mid North Coast's Easter oysters

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
Updated April 6 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oysters from Macleay River Farm Oysters. Picture by the Macleay Argus in 2021.
Oysters from Macleay River Farm Oysters. Picture by the Macleay Argus in 2021.

Many Mid North Coast oyster farmers have been forced to close their operations just before Easter due to sewage spills and rainfall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.