Mid North Coast's firefighting history in the spotlight for Shine Festival

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
April 8 2023 - 4:00am
Mid North Coast Fire Restoration Group members Josh Pring, Al Lukes, Kevin Ryan Don Davidson and Ross Hoy. Picture by Liz Langdale
Mid North Coast visitors and residents will be able to journey through time to gain an understanding of the region's rich firefighting history thanks to the Mid North Coast Fire Museum.

Senior Journalist

