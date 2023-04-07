The Macleay Argus

Wishing everyone a safe and happy Easter

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
April 7 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wishing everyone a safe and happy Easter
Wishing everyone a safe and happy Easter

How can it already be Easter? This year is flying by.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.