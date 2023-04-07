Wishing everyone a safe and happy Easter

How can it already be Easter? This year is flying by.
As I made my way to the shops on Thursday (yes I left my Easter food shop until the last minute, but so did a lot of other people apparently), I noticed how busy the supermarket was and how little was left on the shelves.
It always manages to surprise me how we all leave it until the last minute to stock up on Easter eggs, fish and hot cross buns.
I guess it shows how quickly this year is going, with Easter seeming to pop up out of nowhere.
The school holidays and Easter long-weekend are now upon us and the team at the Macleay Argus would like to wish all of our readers and the community a happy and safe break.
We're enjoying our three-day weekend along with all of the holidaymakers and locals who are making the most of the warmer weather this weekend.
We'll be back on deck on Monday, April 10 to bring you all of the latest news from across the region.
If you've missed any of our recent stories and are looking for something to read over the weekend, visit our website where you can catch-up on all of the news: https://www.macleayargus.com.au/
We wish everyone a safe and happy holiday! Don't eat too much chocolate on Sunday (or maybe do, it is Easter after all)
Ruby Pascoe
Senior Journalist
