This first Indigenous golfing event of 2023 for the Macleay valley tees off as the Dunghutti Golfer's Association aims to gain funds and members from the event.
This year's Dunghutti Open will be running on Sunday April 9 and Monday April 10 at the Kempsey Golf Club with plenty of prizes to be won.
But the Dunghutti Golfer's Association president Darren Holten said the event is not just about coming out to play golf.
"It's also about our mental health and wellbeing," he said.
"We try and encourage most of the boys to sign up for a healthcare plan as well."
The association has organised the event with sponsorship from Durri Aboriginal Corporation Medical Service, Booroongen Djugun Limited and Country to Country Mowing.
It's the first event of the year for the Dunghutti Golfer's Association, previously named the Dunghutti Men's Golf Club.
The event will be used to help fundraise for the Association who have plans to attend the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Championships later this year in Darwin, Northern Territory.
"It was a hard thing to try and do between the COVID-19 period," Mr Holten said.
"You just couldn't do anything.
Now that it's starting to get back to normality, you're able to do things like this."
But following the COVID-19 pandemic, mental health has become a key concern.
Mr Holten said he can still see the effects of the pandemic on people's mental health.
The association has been playing a role in trying to improve mental health for it's members.
"It gives the lads a chance to get out here for a few hours and take a break from work or home life [and] get out here with their mates," Mr Holten said.
"[The association] became a men's group without trying to be a men's group."
Members can range from social golfers to former football players looking to move to an equally competitive but less physical sport, with ages falling between approximately 13 to 67 years old.
"It's... giving them an outlet besides sitting in a pub or a club all day," Mr Holten said.
"Golf has just been the answer to a lot of people so we're hoping that grows."
The Association has approximately 25 members spread across the Mid North Coast region but Mr Holten's main goal for the year is to increase membership to 50 people.
"One of my goals... is being one of the first [Indigenous golfing] clubs in Australia to reach 50 members,"
"That's been our goal for the last two years.
"It's just a matter of how do we find time for the boys who can't make the Saturday mornings and how do we make them members due to the financial restraints as well."
The two day stroke tournament will have prizes and awards for all grades as well as a juniors and non-handicap division.
"We just want to let people know it's more than golf," Mr Holten said.
"[it's] for people to come play golf, share their stories and come on the same journey we're on.
"It's a pretty tight knit group but we'd like to open the doors for everyone and to reach that goal of 50 [members] would be great"
