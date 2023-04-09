The Macleay Argus
Dunghutti Golfer's Association runs first event 2023

Emily Walker
Emily Walker
Updated April 9 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 11:20am
Dunghutti Golfer's Association president Darren Holten hopes to gain more members this year with the association's first event for 2023. Picture by Emily Walker
Dunghutti Golfer's Association president Darren Holten hopes to gain more members this year with the association's first event for 2023. Picture by Emily Walker

This first Indigenous golfing event of 2023 for the Macleay valley tees off as the Dunghutti Golfer's Association aims to gain funds and members from the event.

Local News

