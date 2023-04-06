Kempsey Shire Council has decided it will not appeal a recent decision made by the NSW Land and Environment Court (LEC) that required council to provide a Construction Certificate to Rise Development, allowing land clearing to commence at the South West Rocks site.
The development site between Phillip Drive and Saltwater Creek is currently being cleared of trees to make way for a development first proposed in 1993.
Kempsey Council met for an Extraordinary Meeting on Tuesday, April 6, with only one item on the agenda; the recommendation that council would not appeal the recent decision of Moore J in the matter 2 Phillip Rise Development Pty Ltd v Kempsey Council.
This recommendation was accepted by council due to the unlikelihood of an appeal being successful.
The financial costs and reputational damage to council before the Court for pursuing an appeal were key considerations.
Costs to council to date on this matter, including the other party's costs of the appeal, currently stand at approximately $150,000. These costs do not include council staff time.
"The costs associated with that, not just in terms of dollars, but if you put forward a case that fundamentally does not have a strong chance [of winning] you can actually be seen as not a legitimate litigate so there's a reputational risk to council as well," said Mr Milburn.
"We had to watch that both from a cost and a reputational side of council...it was a pretty clear decision for council to make but a very hard decision for council to make," he said.
The current construction unfolding at the site is based off a 30-year-old Development Application (DA) bringing to light the state-wide issue of what are known as 'Zombie DA's and creating conversation around a need for a change in law.
Council's General Manager, Craig Milburn, says the law has not kept up with land development.
"People want to see the developments that are being done today, follow today's legislation," he said.
As it stands, the developer is doing everything they are legally allowed to do.
"The developer has done nothing wrong...they're following what the law lets them do, it's just the law needs to change and be brought to the modern day, and that's the frustration that pretty well everyone has with it," said Mr Milburn.
Members of the South West Rocks and the wider Kempsey Shire community have voiced their disapproval of the Rise Development, covering serious environmental issues and concerns that the town's character and tourism economy is at risk.
Community group Voices of South West Rocks (VOSWR) organised a protest last week to oppose the development and Zombie DAs at large, and today the group was represented in the public forum of the council meeting by Larah Kennedy.
Ms Kennedy urged council to appeal the decision made by the LEC.
"I know the costs of the appeal are high but the long term costs of not appealing are higher," she said.
In her plead to council, Ms Kennedy highlighted concerns around the development building on wetlands and flood-prone, low-lying land in the wake of sea-level rising; clearing koala food trees and destroying the habitat of six threatened species that current call the site home; developing on Indigenous cultural and burials sites; and the disturbance to the village charm.
"Tourism is a really significant economic drive for South West Rocks and we know that tourists come because they love the natural beauty and unique wildlife of 'The Rocks'," she said.
"Every time we destroy the natural beauty we further erode our sustainable economic advantage".
The second public speaker and South West Rocks resident Warren Bailey shared the concerns around the threat to tourism and the character of the town and joined Ms Kennedy in asking for an appeal.
Mr Bailey believes that destroying the natural environment of South West Rocks is destroying its economic advantage.
"The trouble with these old regulations is that you're not going to be able to sufficiently quarantine that area from damage...while the judgement might be purely on the Rise site, the implications are far wider," said Mr Bailey.
While the community's concerns were heard by councillors, the "difficult decision" to not move forward with an appeal was confirmed at the conclusion of the meeting on April 6.
"I believe we've lost this fight," Councillor Arthur Bain said.
"It does not mean that we are giving up.
"Moving forward in the future we can lobby state government to return power to local communities and to fight the planning powers that enable these zombie DAs".
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.