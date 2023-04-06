The Macleay Argus
Council votes: Construction Certificate for South West Rocks Rise Development will not be appealed

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated April 6 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 4:30pm
Kempsey Shire Council confirms it will not appeal the recent LEC decision, allowing land clearing to commence at South West Rocks development site. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain
Kempsey Shire Council has decided it will not appeal a recent decision made by the NSW Land and Environment Court (LEC) that required council to provide a Construction Certificate to Rise Development, allowing land clearing to commence at the South West Rocks site.

