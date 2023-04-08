An influx of tourists are expected to make their way to the Mid North Coast with up to 10,000 extra people expected to visit the Macleay Valley Coast over the Easter Holidays.
Ingenia Holiday Parks Mid North Coast area manager and manager for the South West Rocks park Alison Evans said that the parks have been fully booked for the whole of the Easter long weekend.
"We've been full," she said.
"The school holidays can be a bit slow but walking around town this morning, there's people everywhere.
The beach is just chockers- the weather has been really kind to us."
Ms Evans said that the park generally is booked well in advance for the Easter long weekend.
"For the school holidays, it's very much dependent on what the weather is doing as well," she said.
"People tend to book later on for the school holiday period rather than Easter because they do wait to see what the weather's doing."
Residents and visitors to the Macleay Valley can expect warm weather to continue over the Easter long weekend.
The Bureau of Meteorology forecasted sunny weather over Saturday April 8 and Sunday April 9 with partly cloudy conditions expected to arrive in Kempsey and South West Rocks by Monday April 10.
A spokesperson from the Kempsey Shire Council said that that the Macleay Valley Coast could expect to see upward of 10,000 people for the Easter weekend.
"The Macleay Valley Coast offers a unique and diverse range of experiences for visitors, making it an attractive destination for those looking to relax, explore, and connect with nature and culture over their Easter Holidays," they said.
"The Macleay Valley Coast is known for its stunning natural beauty, including beaches with world class surfing and SCUBA diving, rivers, and natural parks."
Ms Evans said that the location of the Macleay Valley coast also played a role in attracting tourists to the region.
"The nature, the markets, the shops...it's just perfect weather as well and within travel distance for everybody," she said.
