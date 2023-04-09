The Macleay Argus
Fur-ever homes needed for animals at Kempsey Pound

By Kempsey Shire Council
Updated April 10 2023 - 2:18pm, first published 9:20am
Just some of the beautiful pets available for adoption through council. Picture, supplied
If you're considering a new furry family member, Kempsey Shire Council has animals in care that could be just what you're looking for.

