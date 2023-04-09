Fur-ever homes needed for animals at Kempsey Pound

If you're considering a new furry family member, Kempsey Shire Council has animals in care that could be just what you're looking for.
With several waggy tails always looking for their forever homes, council is asking residents to consider rescuing a lost pet.
Council's Rangers spend much of their time caring for animals until they find new homes and reuniting lost pets with their owners. In 2022 alone, 315 animals came into council's care.
With the help of Friends of Kempsey Pound volunteers, it is possible for Kempsey Pound to be a 'no-kill' pound. The volunteer organisation also takes many animals in care which are fostered to temporary homes where they live with families rather than at the pound.
Some animals are passed onto pet rescues for further care. This helps reduce the stress on an animal, increasing their chance of finding a permanent home.
When animals come into council's care, there is a mandatory holding period of 7 days for non-microchipped animals and 14 days for microchipped animals.
When this period ends, animals usually become available for adoption or are placed with registered pet rescue associations.
One boy who has been in care for quite some time is Trigga. He is an active and handsome boy who enjoys a walk and would be best suited to a one-person household. He has been in care since November 2022, nearly six months. He is desexed and is eagerly waiting for his new home.
If you're considering adding a furry friend to your family, why not consider rescuing one in council's care?
Residents can see a register of pets in council's care at ksc.pub/pets.
Friends of Kempsey Pound also host free vaccination days for dogs that help protect them from mange and parvovirus.
Become a member of the Friends of Kempsey Pound Facebook group to find out more ksc.pub/fokp.
