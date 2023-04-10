Mayor's column: action packed evening coming up at the library

I am thrilled to announce that the Kempsey Library will be hosting an exciting event that promises to be an action-packed evening of fun and food.
On Thursday 20 April from 5.30pm to 8pm, Kempsey Library will be transformed into a haven for children ages 12 to 18. It's a great opportunity for young people to bond and have fun while enjoying movies, gaming, and pizza.
For movie enthusiasts, there will be a screening of the spellbinding film Mary and the Witch's Flower. For gaming fans, you can book a session on the virtual reality headsets, gaming computers, or Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Finally, to satisfy your hunger cravings, delicious pizza will be served up. Who doesn't love pizza?
Children aged 12 and under are welcome to attend the event, accompanied by an adult. We strive to make the event accessible to everyone, so please let us know of any dietary needs upon entry.
The Late Night at the Library event promises to be an unforgettable night of fun, laughter, and bonding for young people in our community. We believe that it's essential to offer our youth a safe and fun environment to enjoy their free time, and we're delighted to offer this opportunity.
Please make sure you book your spot at ksc.pub/april2023, as places are limited.
Kempsey Shire Library is the place to be for all sorts of reasons. There are books of course, but so much more. If you are a newcomer, or have not visited for a long while, come in and visit. Be amazed on how it is transformed. The wonderful staff are there to help find what you need.
Please join Kempsey Shire Libraries, membership is free. You will be pleasantly surprised at the resources available to book, borrow and use and the array of events taking place suiting adults, teenagers and young children. Head to https://ksc.pub/join-library
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.