The Macleay Argus
Mayor's column: action packed evening coming up at the library

By Mayor Leo Hauville
April 11 2023 - 4:00am
Mayor Leo Hauville at an event at the Kempsey Library. Picture, supplied
I am thrilled to announce that the Kempsey Library will be hosting an exciting event that promises to be an action-packed evening of fun and food.

