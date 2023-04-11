The Macleay Argus
Seven lives lost on NSW roads during Easter long weekend 2023

By Newsroom
Updated April 11 2023 - 3:08pm, first published 2:30pm
Seven people lost their lives on NSW roads during the Easter long weekend.

