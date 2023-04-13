Holiday to hometown, Roger "Rog" Wilkinson, now 73 years old, moved to the Macleay Valley at the age of 39 and never looked back.
While he spends his days socialising and sightseeing on his scooter, with a weekly coffee catch-up with friends thrown in the mix, Mr Wilkinson has a bulky repertoire built up from over three decades being a part of the Kempsey Shire community.
From seaside solicitor, to sports coach and life saver, a father of three and friend to many, it is no wonder Mr Wilkinson is constantly raising his hand to wave as he strolls (or scoots) the streets of South West Rocks.
Born in Sydney, Mr Wilkinson was first introduced to the area during a week-long holiday in Crescent Head after finishing school in 1967.
"I think you call it 'Schoolies' these days," says Mr Wilkinson.
In 1972, he returned to the Shire for a wedding. The groom was a good friend born in Kempsey who was working alongside Mr Wilkinson in Townsville at the time. The day after the wedding was spent recovering at the beach at South West Rocks.
In 1988, Mr Wilkinson made the move to Crescent Head for the summer months.
There he had a house with "the most beautiful view" of Hat Head mountain and the full length of the beach, only minutes walk to Killick Creek.
One day his neighbour extended an invitation to a picnic at Little Bay, South West Rocks.
Upon walking up to the duck pond, Mr Wilkinson was awe-struck by the birds-eye view of the bay. Noticing the surf-able waves, the decision was made and two weeks later he had moved closer to Arakoon.
Just out of town in Jerseyville is where he and his family lived for a couple of years before moving into South West Rocks, where he still lives today.
Mr Wilkinson has lived in 11 different homes throughout 'the Rocks', with Calvary The Marina aged care facility being his current sanctuary.
Mr Wilkinson was once a travelling salesmen and water polo coach.
He then worked for TAA airlines, known now as Qantas. He moved into nursing before being admitted as a solicitor, which was what brought him to Kempsey Shire in the first place.
Just two weeks after his son "Willy" was born, the family made the move and Mr Wilkinson started conveyancing for the firm J.A Murray, Worthy and Bevan.
During the early days of this career, Mr Wilkinson and his partner at the time had one car between them.
"I'd leave the car at home for Yvette and the kids on the days I travelled to Kempsey," Mr Wilkinson said.
The three days at the South West Rocks office was easy to navigate, but for the two days he was required in the Kempsey office, Mr Wilkinson opted to hitchhike into town.
One day he stood on the corner before "the big bridge" at Jerseyville with his thumb out when a client of his heading into Kempsey to see him drove by. He picked him up, drove them both to the office and upon arriving told Mr Wilkinson's boss where he'd found him.
The company bought him a car soon after.
"I only had to hitchhike three or four times before the business bought me a car"
After nearly three years working for the firm, Mr Wilkinson was "laid off". This was during a time when interest rates spiked to 17 percent and no work came in for six weeks.
"There was no business. I didn't even get a will to do".
Mr Wilkinson didn't work as a solicitor for eight months and returned to past skills and became a home nurse.
"I had one client, a wonderful old bloke, who lived just six doors down from me," he said.
After sometime, and when business picked up, Mr Wilkinson decided to start his own firm as the solicitor for the seaside town of South West Rocks.
His office was known for its eye-catching sign out front.
It had his name and title in a "legal-ish and solicitor-y style", with a picture of a hat, the same style he's worn for decades, "and out the bottom were two legs in flippers".
A year was spent in an office "behind the pie shop on Paragon" before moving upstairs of the Heritage Guesthouse on Livingston Street.
At the time it was a holiday house for the owners who Mr Wilkinson did a lot of work for. They offered him the front bedroom as his office.
Mr Wilkinson remembers moving the big dining room table out on to the veranda. Using it as his desk, he was able to get the sun in the winter seasons and the north-easterly breeze in the summer.
Mr Wilkinson enjoyed this setup for six years.
During this time, he worked as a Duty Solicitor at Kempsey Courthouse. For 20 years, he went to court two days a week to "see who needed help".
"At half past eight in the morning I would go straight to the police station to see who needed a Duty Solicitor that day," said Mr Wilkinson.
"Some days there might be 20 in the cells. And some standing outside".
Working with Legal Aid Commission, Mr Wilkinson said it reminded him of the airline days.
"You never knew what you were walking into. It was nearly always pressure," he said.
He enjoyed the variety and thrived under pressure. His thirst for adrenaline transferred to his involvement in the South West Rocks Surf Life Saving club.
He was a volunteer surf life saver and "heavily involved in the education and running courses", and getting ready for patrols.
At one stage, Mr Wilkinson's office was under the surf club.
Mr Wilkinson has always loved the water, but ten years ago he lost the ability to swim and body surf when his "legs started to go".
Mr Wilkinson was an active man and an active member of the community as the president of the soccer club for a decade and heavily involved in Kempsey's water polo teams for seven years as a player, coach and referee.
Mr Wilkinson was also the president of the Preschool Committee at South West Rocks for a long time.
Full of determination and passion, Mr Wilkinson sold his business only a few years ago. He even continued to work one day a week for the new owner until the end of 2021.
On December 30, 2021 Mr Wilkinson had a fall and broke his leg. This accident would see him in hospital for three months.
At the beginning of his stay at Port Macquarie Base hospital he began rehabilitation, but not for long. After three weeks, they "realised rehab was pointless".
"They told me I would never stand up or walk again," said Mr Wilkinson.
This being the result of Myofibrillar Myopathy which is part of a group of disorders called muscular dystrophies that affect muscle function.
Mr Wilkinson says he got ten more years use of his legs than expected and is grateful for that time.
While his condition is hereditary, there is no known family history, however Mr Wilkinson believes his grandfather may have suffered from muscle weakness.
"He lived to be 89. I just want to get to 80 [years old]," said Mr Wilkinson.
On April 1, 2022, Mr Wilkinson was meant to leave hospital after three months.
On this day, he suffered a stroke.
"It's what sometimes steals the words I'm looking for," said Mr Wilkinson.
He remained in hospital for a few more days until he moved to the aged-care facility where he currently resides. Mr Wilkinson says he is taken great care of by the chef and staff.
"Apart from Steve's cooking, the staff are just amazing," he said.
Mr Wilkinson's past life partner, Yvette, is a registered nurse at Calvary The Mariner and visits him weekly.
"She's like my Fairy Godmother," he said.
About one year ago, Mr Wilkinson was bought his "chair" by his eldest daughter, Tess, and can be spotted out and about on his mobility scooter daily.
He often travels from Trial Bay Gaol, to Little Bay, through town and all the way to the river mouth.
"Hazel, my beloved, and I walk the break wall together," he said.
Mr Wilkinson says he is grateful to be able to still enjoy living at South West Rocks.
"I can't believe how lucky I am to live here. It's the most beautiful place".
However, Mr Wilkinson is saddened by the Zombie DAs popping up throughout the town.
He believes the law needs to change so that developers or not allowed to commence construction based off decades old approvals.
Mr Wilkinson sports a protest sign on his scooter to show his support for saving the NSW coastline.
"People are saying it's happening up and down the coast.I'm not happy with that," he said.
Mr Wilkinson wants to see South West Rocks saved for his three children, Tess, Willy and Darcy, and four grandchildren to enjoy for many years to come.
"My kids always say they're glad they grew up here".
