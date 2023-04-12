It's that time of year again for the Macleay's agriculture industry to step into the spotlight with entries for the Kempsey Show still open.
The annual Kempsey Show will be running on Tuesday April 18 and Wednesday April 19 with locals from across the Mid North Coast expected to compete.
Collombatti farmer Tony Saul is preparing his own cattle to enter into the show this year.
As the winner of last year's hook and hoof, Mr Saul said that it takes effort to prepare entries.
"In my situation it's a bit easier because I sell to butcher shops within Kempsey, Port Macquarie and Bellingen every week," he said.
"What I do to prepare for the show is three weeks out... I start to study and see what cattle would suit the criteria of the hoof and hook."
Kempsey Show Society president Stewart Witchard said that more entries for the show are likely to come in later this week.
"Everyone is traditionally late getting their entries in but it's looking pretty promising," he said.
"All and all I think we're for a very good show...but we always encourage a lot of entries.
It's your chance to show off as a person or as a community group what you're proud of in the Macleay."
Mr Saul said he looks forward to seeing the rural side of Kempsey each year.
"Kempsey as far as I know, is still driven by agriculture so it's good for the show to be available there and have entries," he said.
"You've got to have entries to be able to make a show.
If nobody turns up with cattle, it dies."
This year's Kempsey Show promises plenty of attractions.
Hereford cows are the feature breed of the show and strong showing of school kids with their beef stocks are expected to make an appearance.
Classic staples of the show such as the demolition derby and the announcement of the Kempsey Show Young Woman of the Year are also scheduled for the two day event.
But on top of the traditional aspects of the show, this year is also promising new events and entertainment.
New features to the show include the kids pooch parade and shows from Jetpack Entertainment & Events, and pyrotechnics from Flex Entertainment.
"We're asking people to part with their hard earned money, we've got to provide them something they'll be happy to pay and see," Mr Witchard said
"I've taken the approach as the board of directors that we need to change it up, we need to give people their value for money.
Having those different events is another way of doing that."
The Kempsey Show Society has also been aware of increasing cost of living pressures.
Ticket prices from the show have remained the same since 2018 with pre-sale ticket at more affordable prices available for purchase until 5pm Monday April 17.
"We just want everyone to come down and enjoy the show," Mr Witchard said
"Our committee is small [but] we've put in a lot of hard work to bring this show to people.
We want people to come and enjoy what we've put on for them."
For people entering the show next week, the show is also a chance to show off their hard work.
Prize money is a bonus but competitors like Mr Saul aren't competing for the prize money.
"We do it so there's something for the public to look at," Mr Saul said.
"One of the biggest reasons why I do enter is because if you are good enough to win the hook and hoof competition then you are able to put the ribbon and trophy in the butcher shop that you supply.
That is one of the reasons plus for our own satisfaction."
Mr Saul said he was confident that he had good body to be competitive this year in the hook and hoof judging this year.
He's already picked out the cattle to present to Everson's Food Processors of Frederickton who will be processing and judging cattle for the special carcass competition.
Whether Mr Saul will beat the competition this year however is yet to be determined.
"We'll just see what happens at the show."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.