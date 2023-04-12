The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Locals prepare entries for the 2023 Kempsey Show

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated April 13 2023 - 2:53pm, first published April 12 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmer Tony Saul is ready for the competition at this year's Kempsey Show. Picture by Emily Walker
Farmer Tony Saul is ready for the competition at this year's Kempsey Show. Picture by Emily Walker

It's that time of year again for the Macleay's agriculture industry to step into the spotlight with entries for the Kempsey Show still open.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.